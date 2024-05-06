Donegal's Greencastle Harbour Breakwater officially opened by Minister McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue Minister for agriculture, food and the marine cutting the red tape with DCC staff, elected representatives, contractors and Greencastle Harbour Staff

Speaking at the opening ceremony the minister said that he was privileged to be opening Greencastle Breakwater and that “Greencastle is an important gateway harbour to the northwest region.”

He explained that the government aims to continuously support “sustainable and vibrant rural communities, such as Greencastle.”

To also continue their support of the local people and “maximise our rural tourism and recreation potential.”

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the Greencastle Harbour Breakwater.

“The Breakwater located to the south-west of the harbour entrance provides vital protection from the prevailing south‐westerly winds that blow directly into the harbour.”

"The improvement to the safe and efficient operations of the harbour and the reduced congestion will bring additional berthage and space which can in turn be harnessed for ancillary and tourism services.”

Minister McConalogue commended the contractor of the Breakwater Stephen McCormick of Foyle & Marine Dredging Ltd for having to work in difficult circumstances saying they had to “contend with challenging tidal currents for the duration of the project.” Also thanking the Donegal county council for their commitment to the project.

“I want to thank all the local representatives for their support over the years, and the harbour users’ group in Greencastle who have worked really hard to push this on with the support of the co-op and the local community,” Minister McConalogue added.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, unveil the plaque at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Minister McConalogue described the project as a “phenomenal achievement in terms of engineering.”

The specifics of the new marine infrastructure states that it's 250 metres of breakwater and is over 18 metres in depth. At the very bottom of the seabed, it’s 90 metres wide coming up to a point of four metres up top.

Minster McConalogue explained “To achieve that, it required 250,000 tonnes of stone and most of that stone came from Donegal companies, with some coming from companies in Northern Ireland as well.”

Making it possible for new businesses in the harbour and a further development for marine tourism and recreational activity.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, pictured with Cllr Rena Donaghey, Senator Niall Blaney and Cllr Martin McDermott.

Minister McConalogue commented "I am delighted as minister to be able to deliver this project and I thank the team from my own department for all they have done to bring this project to fruition.”

He finished by saying "My department provided funding of €15.5million to complete this breakwater project. It is important to recognise that this project was delivered through the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-2023 – the BALAMI Scheme.”

The scheme was created to aid the impacts of Brexit particularly the seafood sector by supporting local communities, job creations, and economic sectors. But also to protect and encourage new economic opportunities.

“The distribution of Brexit Adjustment Reserve funds have enhanced, upgraded, modernised and developed Ireland’s publicly owned coastal and marine infrastructure.

This government ensured that Ireland secured a significant share of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.”