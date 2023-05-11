The Derry team were among those honoured by the family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer at its regional Excellence Awards 2022 in The K Club.

The awards ceremony took place at the Gatsby-themed gala dinner, closing the event in style.

The Awards, which returned for the first time since 2019, promote excellence in station and store standards, customer experience and community engagement throughout Maxol’s network of service stations across the island of Ireland.

Licensees Alan and Val Rodden are presented with the Store of the Year Award and the Excellence in Community Engagement Award by Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson.

They are designed to recognise the exceptional efforts made by Maxol Independent Licensees, Independent Dealers and their staff and are assessed through regular store audits, mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement – rewarding retailers who are “at the heart of it” in their local communities and have run special initiatives for Maxol’s Charity partner Aware NI.

This is Maxol SPAR Eglinton’s first win in the Excellence in Community Engagement category. Licensees Alan and Val Rodden have operated the site since 2014, building strong roots within their local community and contributing to various initiatives such as the Foyle Food Bank, which was co-founded by Alan and has now become a stand-alone charity and a member of the Trussell Trust network.

Val and Alan are also trustees of a long-running Tree of Remembrance which is situated outside Foyleside Shopping Centre every Christmas, and has raised thousands of pounds for local charities including Aware NI, HURT, Foyle Foodbank, Foyle Hospice and Circle of Support.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Alan and Val Rodden and their team on winning their Excellence Awards. Their commitment to the business, their customers and the wider community is a shining example to all. It’s therefore a genuine pleasure for myself and the team at Maxol to recognise and reward their hard work and that of their staff, who continuously provide outstanding levels of service to their customers and their communities. I am extremely proud of all that they do and wish them continued success."