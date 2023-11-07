Downeys apply to develop pub in listed building next to The Thirsty Goat and Metro
Publican Henry Downey has applied for permission to develop a public house in a listed building adjacent to The Thirsty Goat and Metro complexes.
The former Co. Derry footballer, who captained the Oak Leaf to All-Ireland glory in 1993, has lodged an application to convert the ground floor unit of a Grade B2 listed building at 35 Shipquay Street to a public house.
The application was lodged this week by HJ Downey Ltd., directed by the former Lavey footballer and his All-Ireland winning brother Seamus.