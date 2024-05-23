Durkan criticises ‘barrier laden’ Irish passport process for NI applicants

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th January 2022 - Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Derry’s SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has voiced serious concerns around complications facing people from Northern Ireland applying for an Irish passport.

The current criteria, which includes discrepancies around acceptable forms of photographic identifications, placed additional barriers on applicants from the North which do not apply to those in the South.

Mr Durkan has written to Tánaiste and Irish Minister for the Department of Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin to address concerns and to renew calls for a passport office based in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raising the matter at Stormont earlier this week during Members’ Statements, Mr Durkan said: “We know that citizens of Northern Ireland have the unique privilege and birth-right, to dual citizenship- to identify as British, Irish, or both. However, for many wishing to avail of an Irish passport, that right has become increasingly unattainable. They are faced with additional barriers, barriers which do not exist for those seeking a British Passport.

“The disparity in passport application processes here and the rest of Ireland is not only discriminatory but also perpetuates inequality. The stringent criteria and additional costs represent unnecessary hurdles.

“At present the Passport Office does not deem electoral ID a sufficient form of photographic ID, despite accepting the Public Services Card for those resident in the South. This creates an imbalance, one which forces NI applicants into the ludicrous position of applying for a British Passport or drivers’ licence resulting in unnecessary delay and added expense.

“The criteria for single parents, mostly mothers applying for their children is of particular concern and is something which I’ve raised with the Finance Minister. This vulnerable cohort is required to complete an affidavit; a policy does not apply to Irish citizens in the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Year on year, myself and others have called for a North-based passport office. This isn’t merely about convenience but a crucial crutch to help citizens here navigate the barrier laden process for applicants from NI. Yet the Irish Government are arguing that the lack of traffic to the MLA portal negates the need for this provision. I’d argue this isn’t a reflection of low demand, but rather a clear indication of the substandard service provided.