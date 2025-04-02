Easyjet announces new City of Derry Airport to Birmingham route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flights have gone on sale for a new easyjet City of Derry Airport to Birmingham service, which will take off this September.

EasyJet on Wednesday announced that seats are now on sale on its website easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares starting from £24.99*

The new route will be the third new service easyJet has added to its City of Derry network in the last 12 months, following the introduction of new flights to Edinburgh and Liverpool, which it said is “helping provide even stronger domestic connectivity between Northern Ireland and key cities across the UK”.

The first flights to Birmingham are scheduled to take off on the week of September 1, with the choice of flying on Monday and Friday throughout the year, which the airline said is “perfect for those looking for a staycation, visiting friends and family, or when doing business”.

Shoppers in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Birmingham offers much more than the setting for the iconic Peaky Blinders series - a vibrant city with a blend of historic and cultural landmarks, a bustling music and shopping scene as well as being home to the famous Cadbury World.

EasyJet has also extended its winter routes from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool and Edinburgh to operate throughout the summer, “providing key connectivity and more choices to Liverpool and Edinburgh year-round”.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “It is fantastic to be able to offer yet another new route from City of Derry to Birmingham which will appeal to leisure and business customers alike.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and by continuing to strengthen our network at City of Derry we are providing our customers in the Northwest with even greater choice and connectivity, all with great value fares and friendly service, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Flights have gone on sale for the new Derry to Birmingham route.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said: “We are thrilled to expand our route map with easyJet and provide another much-needed service for our local catchment area across Derry City and Strabane, the Causeway Coast and Glens, Donegal and beyond.

“A direct connection to Birmingham has previously proved to be one of the most popular routes from our Northwest gateway, particularly for those commuting to work, study or visit family and friends, and we are delighted that easyJet will be adding to their existing services to Liverpool & Edinburgh, which will make them the biggest carrier by volume operating from City of Derry Airport.”

“As part of our long-term commitment to support and develop the Northwest economy and tourism sector, we hope this new service will help bring new inbound investment opportunities and a new tourism market from the UK midlands area into the Walled City and surrounding areas.”

For more information on easyJet’s network from Northern Ireland and to book visit easyJet.com.

EasyJet carried more than 100 million passengers in 2024. The airline has over 340 aircraft flying on over 1000 routes to more than 160 airports across 35 countries.