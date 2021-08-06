Ebrington Plaza in Derry on course to be completed in Spring 2022

The £multi-million Ebrington Plaza development, which is being built by Heron Bros. Ltd is nearing the final phase of construction work and when completed will accommodate up to 400 people.

The glass-fronted Plaza is being built above the existing underground car park and will provide 62,500 sq² gross of office space.

Construction works started in December 2019 but works ceased temporarily in March due to Covid 19, before restarting in July 2020.

Ebrington Plaza office complex. DER2126GS - 122

It remains unclear however whether talks have begun with potential tenants for the grade A office accommodation, with the Executive Office stating that “tenancy is a matter for the builder”.

The Journal has contacted Heron Bros. and is awaiting a response.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office confirmed however that building works are “on schedule for completion March 2022.”

The Executive Office also confirmed their works programme at the flagship Ebrington clock tower and neighbouring buildings - earmarked for a major hotel complex - is continuing and that “tenant works are due to commence in late autumn”.

Plans have previously been unveiled to transform buildings 63, 67, 68, 69 & 79 at Ebrington into a 4-Star hotel with spa and leisure facilities.

Ebrington Leisure Holdings has previously been given planning permission for the 152 bed resort hotel in a two-phased development.

Speaking generally about the 26-acre former army base, the Executive Office spokesperson added: “All existing buildings on Ebrington now have a lease, agreement for lease or a preferred bidder identified. Works are at different stages but progressing on schedule.”

At the northern fringe of Ebrington Square plans have also being progressing for a Maritime Museum and a major restaurant/ bar complex.

Earlier this year, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Derry North Atlantic (DNA) maritime museum could open in 2024 after a boost from the City Deal funding.