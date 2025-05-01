Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald meets BT over ‘deeply disappointing’ news of potential Derry office closure
The Minister said: “This news is deeply disappointing, especially coming so soon after losses of 300 jobs in Enniskillen last year.
"As a significant employer in Derry for many years, this announcement will be of real concern to BT workers and the wider local community.
“I met with the company this afternoon and made clear that these plans are entirely contrary to my drive for regional balance. I offered the support of my Department and Invest NI to retain the jobs in Derry but unfortunately the company is proceeding with its consultation.
"Invest NI will however be working with staff affected to offer retraining and to help them with other job opportunities.”
Announcing the move on Wednesday a BT Group spokesperson said: "We are considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals.”
