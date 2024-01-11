Eglinton Maxol to expand with seating, deli extensions and electric vehicle hub
The Maxol in Eglinton is set to expand with a small deli extension and new seating proposed.
A fresh planning application has been lodged for developments at the busy filling station and convenience store on the Coolafinny Road on the way into Eglinton village.
If approved the existing building will be expanded to provide additional storage facility, additional seating and a small deli extension.
A new electric charging hub with six charging spaces and a new relocated fuel bunkering facility are proposed.