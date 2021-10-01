Electric Ireland hiking energy price by 13.5%

Clare McAllister, Residential Manager NI, Electric Ireland commented: “It is with great reluctance that we have to increase our prices at this time but, as has been well documented, global wholesale prices continue to rise, leaving us with no option.

“We would assure our customers that we will continue to keep costs as low as we can passing on savings when it becomes possible to do so. We understand that some customers may face challenges and would encourage anyone who is having trouble paying bills to contact us and we will support them with an affordable payment plan over the coming months."