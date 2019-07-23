Elemental co-founder makes it a hatrick on influential women list

A Derry businesswoman has been named as one of the most influential women in tech for the third year running.

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co founder and co-ceo of Elemental, has retained her place on Computer Weekly’s long list which recognises over 200 women who have worked to increase the amount of diversity in the technology industry.

Leeann said: “I’m absolutely humbled to have been shortlisted as one of the UK’s most influential women in tech for the third year running. We’ve had yet another significant year of growth since being shortlisted by Computer Weekly for the second year in 2018 and this announcement helps to further build on that momentum and wave the flag for women in tech.”

She added that Elemental’s “social prescribing platform and any enhancements we make to it derive from real life needs and requirements that I’ve experienced and continue to experience first-hand working in the community, so it’s not just tech for the sake of tech, it’s tech for good, designed with a people first approach.”