Elemental Software acquired by English health informatics firm Servelec

Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul.

The company, which is based in Guildhall Street, was founded by former community development workers, Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul, in 2015.

The firm's technology connects people with the right support and services in their community to help address social issues they are facing and improve their wellbeing.

Servelec says the acquisition will allow it to offer social prescribing through integrations with its Rio Electronic Patient Record (EPR) and Mosaic social care case management software.

This is already in use across more than 45 NHS trusts and over 150 local authorities – allowing community and mental health clinicians as well as social workers to provide social prescriptions to help those who would benefit most.

Jennifer Neff, CEO at Elemental, says: “This is really good news for social prescribing. Leeann and I founded Elemental with the goal of growing the adoption of social prescribing and helping embed it in health and social care as a way to halt avoidable health inequalities.

"Servelec shares a similar commitment to improving lives with technology and is strongly committed to accelerating Elemental’s growth to drive the successful adoption and implementation of social prescribing.

“Leeann and I are really excited about the opportunity that being part of Servelec provides for us to achieve much more than we could on our own. Working with our team at Elemental and our new colleagues at Servelec, we can’t wait to get going with maximising the potential that the coming together of these two fast growing businesses provides.”

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder of Elemental, says: “Bringing together our systems with Servelec’s will help us in our mission to achieve the best possible health outcomes for even more people.

"Interoperability in health and social care is extremely important to help ensure no one is left behind and to maximise the power of technology to support communities. We really look forward to integrating our systems with Servelec’s and being able to offer social prescribing through Servelec’s Rio and Mosaic products as a result.”

Ian Crichton, CEO at Servelec, comments: “In keeping with our commitment to improve lives with technology that matters, we’ll be supporting Elemental to accelerate its plans for growth and further drive the successful adoption and implementation of social prescribing across the UK.

“With its focus on joining up community health and wellbeing and reducing health inequality, Elemental is clearly well-aligned with our aim of connecting communities through digital care.

“Together, through social prescribing, we have a huge opportunity to connect people with the community-based programmes, services and interventions that make a positive impact on their lives.”