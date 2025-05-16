The famous Inishowen restaurant has been serving up fresh fish straight from the pierside across the road for four decades.

Among its illustrious patrons over the years were the late Brian Friel and John Hume.

Proprietors Tricia, Eoghan and Oisín announced the end of an era on Thursday.

“After thirty-six successful seasons, we have decided that the time is right to close on our own terms, as the three of us focus on the next stages of our lives.

“We have so many people to thank for the incredible support that has allowed us to survive and thrive in this beautiful little corner of Donegal which we call our home.

"The floor of the restaurant has been the stage to so many wonderful memories, enough to fill a book. We've seen couples meet and marry, plays and poems get written, political deals get done, and families celebrate all the varied milestones of life.

“As a family business, we have also faced challenges none of us would have predicted in 1989, from the tragic loss of James in 2007, to a global pandemic which rewrote all the rules of the sector.

"Again, the loyalty of our customers saw us through all of these trials, and we would never have stayed going for so long if we were not privileged to count many of you among our friends,” they said.

The restaurateurs thanked all the staff who have worked in the eatery over the years and the loyal suppliers of the quality produce that made the its name, including Foyle Fisherman's Co-Op, Byrne Seafoods, Donegal Prime Fish, and others.

"We owe our name and a huge debt of gratitude to their work, that beyond ourselves has put Inishowen on the map and on the menu throughout the country as a reference for the freshest seafood,” the owners said.

Kealy’s epitomised the sea-to-fork ethos, with customers flocking to Greencastle to sample the best seafood in Europe landed by local fishers a stone’s throwaway from the kitchen.