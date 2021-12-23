Executive agrees £40m support package for over 3,000 hospitality businesses
The Executive has agreed a £40m financial package to support over 3,000 hospitality businesses in the north affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy, in a tweet this afternoon, stated: "As our society and economy once again face huge challenges the Department of Finance will deliver an Executive agreed support package of £40m for over 3,000 hospitality businesses. Grants of between £10k and £20k will be delivered by Land & Property Services."
First Minister Paul Givan said the grants would be tiered and linked to the size of the businesses applying.
"The Executive has moved rapidly to deliver a £40m package for hospitality. I have approved via urgent procedure a scheme that will benefit over 3200 businesses with grant payments of £10k for net annual value (NAV) up to 15k, 15k for NAV between £15k-£51k and £20k for NAV of over £51k," tweeted Mr. Givan.