Executive agrees £40m support package for over 3,000 hospitality businesses

Finance Minister Conor Murphy, in a tweet this afternoon, stated: "As our society and economy once again face huge challenges the Department of Finance will deliver an Executive agreed support package of £40m for over 3,000 hospitality businesses. Grants of between £10k and £20k will be delivered by Land & Property Services."

First Minister Paul Givan said the grants would be tiered and linked to the size of the businesses applying.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finance Minister Conor Murphy