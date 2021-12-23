Executive agrees £40m support package for over 3,000 hospitality businesses

The Executive has agreed a £40m financial package to support over 3,000 hospitality businesses in the north affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 5:15 pm

Finance Minister Conor Murphy, in a tweet this afternoon, stated: "As our society and economy once again face huge challenges the Department of Finance will deliver an Executive agreed support package of £40m for over 3,000 hospitality businesses. Grants of between £10k and £20k will be delivered by Land & Property Services."

Read More

Read More
New COVID-19 restrictions from Boxing Day agreed

First Minister Paul Givan said the grants would be tiered and linked to the size of the businesses applying.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

"The Executive has moved rapidly to deliver a £40m package for hospitality. I have approved via urgent procedure a scheme that will benefit over 3200 businesses with grant payments of £10k for net annual value (NAV) up to 15k, 15k for NAV between £15k-£51k and £20k for NAV of over £51k," tweeted Mr. Givan.

Chamber Vice-President Selina Horshi expresses 'deep frustration' at Christmas restrictions

Paul GivanConor MurphyCovid-19