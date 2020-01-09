Expansion of Brunswick Moviebowl Complex and new screens and seats approved

Plans for an extension to the Brunswick Moviebowl have been given the green light by Derry & Strabane’s Planning Committee.

Two new cinema screen rooms will be added to the cinema, bowling and entertainment complex at Pennyburn industrial Estate.

The development will see a 710 square metre single story extension added to the existing cinema building, while the total number of seats in the complex will be reduced from 1087 to 895 to allow for larger, more comfortable seats to be added.

Welcoming the approval, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Christopher Jackson, said the completed project would enable the Moviebowl to offer a wider range of entertainment to its customers.

“The extension to the Brunswick Moviebowl will allow this thriving, family run business to expand its range of films for customers and offer larger seating to accommodate additional comfort,” he said.

“Although the proposal is to increase the number of screens at the cinema, there will be a net reduction in the capacity of the cinema and therefore it will not generate more traffic or additional parking requirements for the area.

“The Moviebowl site is amenable for parking and is easily accessible from the city centre by foot, bicycle or bus.”

Head of Planning at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Maura Fox, added:“This facility provides employment for approximately 15 full time members of staff and the work will secure continued employment and operation of this business with no adverse effects on amenity,” she said.

“The additional screens and new seating layout will allow the cinema to offer a varied cinema experience with increased comfort levels.

“The overall reduction in seats means the proposal will not result in a detrimental impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre.”

All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.