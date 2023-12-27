Exporters warned to get ready for new import controls being introduced due to Brexit
New UK Government rules on the imports of goods to Great Britain from the EU (including Ireland) will apply from January 2024.
"Attention traders – the UK is introducing import controls from January 31, 2024.
“If your business exports goods to or through Great Britain, you will be affected by the new controls and must take action,” said the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.
The UK is introducing new customs and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements on all goods being imported into Britain starting January 31, 2024, as part of its new Border Target Operating Model .
This means three important changes will apply to Irish traders:
- Pre-notification requirements for live animals and animal products and high and medium risk category plant products;
- Full customs controls;
- Health certification on medium risk animal products, plants, plant products and high risk food and feed of non-animal origin.
The UK Government announced in August 2023 its new approach to controlling imports of goods to Great Britain from the EU (including Ireland) in TOM which will apply from January 2024.
The new UK controls will have implications for all Irish exporters to Great Britain, particularly agri-food exporters, including those using the UK Landbridge.
The Irish Government said it is vital that impacted businesses in Ireland speak to everyone in their supply chain including transport and logistics providers and customers in Great Britain to examine what adjustments will be needed to comply with the new UK requirements.
The new UK requirements do not apply to goods moving North-South on the island of Ireland.
Qualifying goods from the North will continue to have unfettered access to Great Britain. If moving Qualifying Northern Ireland Goods to Great Britain via a port in Ireland, access to the UK’s Goods Vehicle Management System system will be required in order to generate a Goods Movement Reference (GMR).
Further information on moving qualifying goods from the North to GB through the South is available in the UK Government guidance on moving qualifying goods from NI to the rest of the UK .
The new UK requirements will apply to goods from Ireland whether transported directly from Ireland to Great Britain or indirectly via Northern Ireland to Great Britain.