Exporters warned to get ready for new import controls being introduced due to Brexit

Irish exporters have been advised to get ready for new import controls being introduced by Britain as a result of Brexit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New UK Government rules on the imports of goods to Great Britain from the EU (including Ireland) will apply from January 2024.

"Attention traders – the UK is introducing import controls from January 31, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If your business exports goods to or through Great Britain, you will be affected by the new controls and must take action,” said the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

New barriers to trade between Ireland and Great Britain will take effect from January 31.

The UK is introducing new customs and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements on all goods being imported into Britain starting January 31, 2024, as part of its new Border Target Operating Model .

This means three important changes will apply to Irish traders:

Pre-notification requirements for live animals and animal products and high and medium risk category plant products;

Full customs controls;

Health certification on medium risk animal products, plants, plant products and high risk food and feed of non-animal origin.

The UK Government announced in August 2023 its new approach to controlling imports of goods to Great Britain from the EU (including Ireland) in TOM which will apply from January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new UK controls will have implications for all Irish exporters to Great Britain, particularly agri-food exporters, including those using the UK Landbridge.

The Irish Government said it is vital that impacted businesses in Ireland speak to everyone in their supply chain including transport and logistics providers and customers in Great Britain to examine what adjustments will be needed to comply with the new UK requirements.

The new UK requirements do not apply to goods moving North-South on the island of Ireland.

Qualifying goods from the North will continue to have unfettered access to Great Britain. If moving Qualifying Northern Ireland Goods to Great Britain via a port in Ireland, access to the UK’s Goods Vehicle Management System system will be required in order to generate a Goods Movement Reference (GMR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information on moving qualifying goods from the North to GB through the South is available in the UK Government guidance on moving qualifying goods from NI to the rest of the UK .