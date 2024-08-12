Fashion brand Mango to open in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre as Hays Travel to unveil refit
Meanwhile the award winning Hays Travel in the shopping centre will also unveil its new look refit store when it reopens on Tuesday of this week, while another tenant, Pavers footwear is moving closer to Dunnes Stores with a new refit getting under way.
Ten new jobs will be created when Mango, which was founded in Barcelona, opens at Foyleside in November.
The brand will occupy a significant 8,000 sq. ft unit, located on level three adjacent to leading brands including H&M and Waterstones. It will sell a selection of female fashion, childrenswear and accessories, and the new store will incorporate Mango’s Mediterranean New Med concept.
Trading for 30 years, Foyleside has continued to maintain strong visitor footfall and occupancy rates, with over 98% of the scheme let to a diverse range of retail and food and beverage outlets. Alongside anchor tenants, M&S and Dunnes, the scheme boasts a strong portfolio of popular high-street fashion brands including Next, Office, BPerfect Megastore, DV8 and River Island.
Paul Doherty, Centre Manager of Foyleside, commented on the latest tenant announcement: “We are very excited to announce that Mango – a brand that is highly regarded in the way of high street fashion – is to open its doors at Foyleside later this year. This will be a welcome addition and we have no doubt that it will complement our existing retail mix and enhance the overall shopping experience for our customers in the way of variety and choice.”
