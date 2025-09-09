Find Insurance NI backs Foyle Down Syndrome Trust at Annual Peace Games in Derry

Find Insurance NI have spoken of their pride in supporting the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s fourth annual Peace Games, sponsoring a new kit for the Trust’s team and backing the tournament with colleagues volunteering as referees, organisers and event helpers to ensure its success.

The Peace Games will take place on Wednesday, September 24 at the Waterside Shared Village, bringing together ten adult learning disability groups from across the North West.

More than 160 adults with learning disabilities are set to take part, showcasing their talents, making new connections and enjoying the benefits of sport in an inclusive and welcoming environment.

As well as providing the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust team with their new kit, six Find Insurance NI staff members will be on hand to support the running of the day.

Staff from Find Insurance NI pictured with participants and staff from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust ahead of the fourth annual Peace Games.

Volunteers will assist with refereeing, scheduling fixtures, distributing refreshments and supporting participants, ensuring everyone enjoys the occasion.

Teresa Dickson, Account Executive at Find Insurance NI, said: “The Peace Games is about so much more than football. It is about inclusion, confidence and community spirit, and we are delighted to support the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust team with a brand new kit while also volunteering on the day to help make the tournament a success.

“Find Insurance NI has been a long standing supporter of the Trust and this sponsorship is the latest example of our commitment to their incredible work.

"From helping to fund activities to supporting community events and volunteering our time, we are proud to stand alongside the Trust in creating meaningful opportunities for people with learning disabilities.”

“It is a privilege for our team to play a hands on role at the Peace Games, and we look forward to continuing to champion the Trust and the life changing difference they make in the months and years ahead.”

Now in its fourth year, the Peace Games has become a flagship event for the learning disability community in the North West.

Promoting inclusion, friendship and wellbeing through football, it offers adults with learning disabilities the chance to showcase their abilities, build confidence and connect with others in a positive and supportive environment.

Christopher Cooper, Manager at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, said: “The Peace Games is a highlight of our year, giving adults with learning disabilities the chance to come together, showcase their talents and enjoy the power of sport in an inclusive environment.

"We are hugely grateful to Find Insurance NI for sponsoring our team kit and providing volunteers to help on the day. The players are so excited to pull on their new kits and they will look fantastic out on the pitch.”

"Support like this makes a real difference to our participants and their families, and it sends a powerful message about the value of inclusion and community partnership.”

For more information about Find Insurance NI, visit: www.findinsuranceni.co.uk.