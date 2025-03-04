Find Insurance NI Shortlisted for Aviva Broker Community Fund 2025

Derry insurance broker teams up with Foyle Down Syndrome Trust to enhance financial independence for young people with Down syndrome.

Find Insurance NI has been named a finalist for the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2025, recognising the company’s outstanding commitment to improving financial literacy and independence for young people with Down syndrome.

The Derry insurance broker has partnered with the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST) to launch ‘Down Right Financial’ – a programme designed to equip young people with learning disabilities with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate their financial futures with confidence.

At the heart of the programme is a pocket-sized financial toolkit, co-designed with young people with Down syndrome. This user-friendly resource provides practical guidance on budgeting, money management and banking, helping participants to achieve long-term financial independence.

Find Insurance NI has been named a finalist for the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2025, recognising its dedication to empowering young people with Down syndrome through financial literacy. Pictured: Elaine McGilligan, Nicole Harkin, and Teresa Dickson from Find Insurance NI; Kathy Coyle and Declan Feeney from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST); and Connor McGilloway, FDST staff member.

The programme also features an eight-week Financial Wellness course, delivered in collaboration with Allied Irish Bank (AIB). These interactive sessions cover budgeting, responsible spending and financial planning, giving participants the tools to make informed financial decisions.

To further support the initiative, Find Insurance NI has launched a six-week crowdfunding campaign, with Aviva matching donations up to £250, boosting community contributions and extending the programme’s reach.

The winners of the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2025 will be revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in March, where finalists from across the UK will come together to celebrate the impact of their initiatives.

The Aviva Broker Community Fund supports UK insurance brokers in securing funding for local charities and community projects. Since 2010, it has awarded over £1.9 million, focusing on financial wellbeing and climate action, with grants from £5,000 to £20,000. Aviva also delivers match funding up to £50,000 through crowdfunding partnerships.

Teresa Dickson, Account Executive at Find Insurance NI, said: “Being shortlisted for the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2025 is a tremendous honour and a testament to our commitment to driving meaningful change. ‘Down Right Financial’ is more than just an education initiative—it’s about giving young people with Down syndrome the confidence, knowledge, and independence to take control of their financial futures.

“We are incredibly proud to collaborate with FDST and AIB on a programme that not only supports participants today but also contributes to a more inclusive financial landscape for the future. This initiative is a vital step toward making financial wellness more accessible, and we look forward to celebrating this achievement alongside those involved at the awards ceremony in March.”

The Down Right Financial toolkit extends beyond the young people directly involved in the programme. By highlighting the financial challenges faced by individuals with learning disabilities, Find Insurance NI aims to influence policymakers to develop inclusive strategies that enhance financial wellbeing and promote long-term independence.

The toolkit will also establish a benchmark for measuring financial literacy progress, providing valuable data to inform future research and shape more effective financial education initiatives for young people with learning disabilities.

Christopher Cooper, Manager at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust said; “We are proud to partner with Find Insurance NI on this programme, which has the potential to drive meaningful, lasting change. Financial independence is a fundamental life skill, yet individuals with Down syndrome often face significant barriers in accessing the support, guidance and resources needed to manage their finances confidently.

“‘Down Right Financial’ goes beyond financial education - it’s about empowerment. By equipping young people in the North West and beyond with essential knowledge, practical tools and greater financial awareness, we are helping them take control of their futures. This initiative will provide the skills needed to navigate everyday financial decisions with confidence and independence.”

Find Insurance NI continues to support Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST) through a variety of engaging fundraising initiatives. From bake sales and charity breakfasts to spinathons, community bingo nights and Odd Sock Day promotions, these events not only generate vital funding for Down Right Financial but also help raise awareness of the importance of financial inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome.

For more information about Find Insurance NI, visit: www.findinsuranceni.co.uk. To donate to their crowdfunding initiative visit: www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/down-right-financial