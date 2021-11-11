Firmus Energy customers in Derry to face another gas price increase

Gas prices are to rise next month

Around 55,000 households will be affected and means that customers with a credit meter will pay around £268 more annually for their gas while customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will pay £255 more per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said, “While the Utility Regulator forewarned that a price rise of this nature was coming because of exceptionally high global wholesale gas prices, it is going to be very challenging for many households to afford these costs.

“With the cost of energy continuing to increase, the Consumer Council is concerned about a potential rise in fuel poverty as some families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.

“We welcome firmus energy’s commitment to assist some of our most vulnerable consumers with the introduction of a financial support scheme and we encourage other energy suppliers to have support measures in place to help those customers in need. This is of particular importance given wholesale prices look set to remain high for the foreseeable future.”