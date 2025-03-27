First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomes Alchemy Technology Services as first Ebrington Plaza tenant

The new headquarters of Alchemy Technology Services has been officially opened by the First Minister and deputy First Minister at the state-of-the-art Ebrington Plaza.

The move sees the company become the first tenant to take up residency at the multi-million pound office building.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Alchemy continues to play a key role in driving regional balance and I am delighted to be here to mark another milestone in the economic regeneration of Ebrington.

“Since 2018, the company has created high quality jobs, forged strong industry partnerships and become a key contributor to the local economy in the North West. The company has also demonstrated the potential for Ebrington as a hub for innovation and future investment.

Pictured at the official opening of the new headquarters of Alchemy Technology Services at Ebrington Plaza are (L-R) deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Alchemy founder and CEO John Harkin, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr.

“We share Alchemy’s ambition to create world class careers in the North West, an area in need of investment, and are committed to creating regional economic equality and opportunity.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “The Ebrington site can be a game changer for the North West, and the transformation into a dynamic business hub has long been an ambition of the Executive Office.

“Alchemy’s arrival as the first tenant marks a major step towards that vision becoming a reality.

“This iconic site has evolved at pace in recent years and Alchemy’s decision to set up its new headquarters here is a significant development.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr and Alchemy founder and CEO John Harkin with guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Alchemy Technology Services' new headquarters at Ebrington Plaza.

John Harkin, Founder and CEO of Alchemy, added: "The move to our stunning new headquarters at Ebrington Plaza marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company.

"We are committed to growing the economy in the North West by investing in talent development, forming partnerships, and continuously innovating. This space enables us to continue that mission and build for the future of our clients, people and community."

Minister for the Economy, Dr. Caoimhe Archibald said: “Alchemy’s move to Ebrington Plaza is a significant milestone, reinforcing the North West as a thriving hub for financial services, innovation and investment. Ensuring that prosperity is spread across all parts of the north is a key priority for my Department, and this expansion is a testament to Derry’s strong talent base and business potential. By creating high-value jobs and making further investment, Alchemy is making a lasting contribution to the local economy. I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow.”