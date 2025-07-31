Five hybrid working mistakes Derry employers are making

In a post-pandemic working world, over a quarter of the UK workforce is employed in a hybrid role.

Known for its flexibility and cost-saving benefits, the hybrid working model has become hard to beat in the modern-day corporate sector.

In fact, 85% of UK workers have expressed the desire for continued hybrid working. With the ability to work between home and the office, hybrid roles have become essential for working families and more appealing to those who have to make long commutes to their office.

However, the shift to hybrid working doesn’t come without its challenges. From striking a management balance to data loss concerns, the introduction of the ‘home office’ to the corporate scene could pose a threat to companies less prepared for the risks.

This said, there are still plenty of ways to avoid fatal flaws as a hybrid company. If you’re thinking of making the leap, let’s take a look at how you can solve some of the most common hybrid challenges and avoid costly errors.

5 Fatal flaws to watch out for as a hybrid company

Embracing the hybrid model often means taking a leap of faith as a business owner. While its key benefits include improved work-life balance, increased employee wellbeing, and enhanced productivity, this doesn’t mean it can’t all go pear-shaped.

Introducing a hybrid working policy takes time. You can’t implement it overnight. Your team must be well equipped with home-working software, strong enough to remain collaborative from afar and well-versed in data protection as you move sensitive information outside of the office.

One of the best solutions to the challenges faced during the first phases of hybrid adoption is technology. With the ability to streamline WFH communication, strengthen data security and support workers in real-time, tech-based solutions are a game-changer for companies planning to go hybrid.

With this in mind, here are some of the most common flaws you could uncover in your hybrid working policy and how technology can fix them:

Managing workers from afar

One of the key challenges faced by hybrid companies is striking the right balance in managing employees remotely.

Ensuring that your hybrid working model provides sufficient support to WFH employees while avoiding micromanagement of their roles from afar is a challenging task. This is especially challenging when team members are in and out of the office at different times.

Tech Solution: To balance oversight with autonomy, consider investing in a project management tool such as Monday or ClickUp. Not only are these platforms collaborative and accessible from any device, but tools like Monday allow managers to track employee tasks and provide feedback without resorting to micromanagement.

Lack of connectivity and communication

Hybrid working models cause havoc when it comes to communication. Managing a split team in and out of the office can make it hard to have regular meetings and collaborative sessions that drive productivity.

This lack of communication has an impact on project turnaround, weakens team bonds and is responsible for 70% of workplace mistakes, according to HCLTech.

Tech Solution: Technology solves 99% of all communication issues in a hybrid or WFH workplace. To overcome barriers, it’s important to invest in multiple forms of communication software, including all-in-one ecosystems like Google Workspace, a video conferencing platform such as Zoom or Teams and real-time messaging apps such as Slack.

While hybrid teams often meet one to two times per week, maintaining strong communication remotely is crucial. This ensures that no one is left out of key conversations and collaboration between team members remains efficient in and out of the office.

Data loss

When moving a team to a remote location, it’s extremely common to lose data in the process. As employees continue to share data on collaborative platforms from WFH devices, the risks of data loss and cybersecurity breaches continue to rise.

An industry survey found 56% of senior IT technicians believe their employees have picked up bad cybersecurity habits while working from home.

This is often due to poor data security infrastructure outside of the office and a lack of training surrounding safe data sharing.

Tech Solution: Integrations like Microsoft Purview and Symantec DLP provide robust data loss prevention (DLP) and insider threat detection by monitoring the sharing, movement, and access of sensitive data. This should be backed up by relevant training on how to share data successfully and protect sensitive information in the workplace.

HR policy violations

In a hybrid working environment, many employees turn to chat platforms such as Slack and even social media to interact and connect with each other.

For HR teams, these environments can be hard to moderate, as many employees forget that these platforms are still professional atmospheres. Without consistent enforcement and the structure of a physical office to reinforce company policies, hybrid workplaces become open to “Slack bullying” and even illegal activities if the right measures aren’t in place.

Tech Solution: Digital HR platforms are a great solution for HR policy management. Tools such as AllVoices, or Culture Amp are built to offer anonymous reporting of violations on workplace chat apps such as Slack, as well as behavioural tracking to catch issues before they escalate. Better still, AI-based moderation plugins for Slack and Teams (like SafeGuard Cyber) can also be used to flag problematic language or patterns in internal communications.

Too many apps

There are plenty of apps and software to download as a hybrid worker. For most, these applications are helpful in assisting communication and collaboration from home, but for employees less familiar with technology, this can become a problem.

According to RingCentral, the average person has 60-90 apps, and 69% of workers waste up to an hour per day navigating between them all.

Tech Solution: In order to combat app fatigue, consider investing in an app consolidation platform such as Atlas or Notion. Acting as a central digital workspace, these platforms integrate task apps, document apps and communication all in one place. This is an easy way to reduce the wasted time switching between applications and a simple way to streamline collaboration in a WFH environment.

Wrapping up

Hybrid working is here to stay, so it’s important to prepare your business ahead of time.

For this new way of working to thrive, employers must address inevitable challenges like managing staff, maintaining company culture, and ensuring employee well-being in a hybrid environment.

Investing in powerful tech solutions such as project management tools, communication platforms, and data security is the key to avoiding any fatal flaws during your remote transition.