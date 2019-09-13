Flights to ‘best London airport’ retail from £39.99 one way: CoDA

Flights from Derry to the “best airport in London”, according to Which Magazine, will retail from £39.99 one-way when they take-off at the end of next month.

Loganair’s new daily service to London Southend will commence on October 27.

There will be 13 departures per week with fares starting from £39.99pp one way.

Flight times are conveniently scheduled for a full working day at either destination.

Airport Manager at City of Derry Airport, Charlene Shongo, stated: “We are absolutely delighted to retain this important air link.

“It is fantastic news that Loganair has been appointed to operate the Public Service Obligation (PSO) to London Southend. The Scottish airline has been such an important and symbolic part of the history of our airport and will now continue to operate 13 departures per week to London Southend Airport.

“London Southend Airport has been rated as the Best London Airport by Which Magazine for the last six consecutive years, and we are confident that it will provide a fast, friendly and convenient passenger experience for our customers who commute to London on a regular basis. The benefits of travelling via London Southend include check-in and security queues that are 10 minutes or less and a maximum three-minute walk from the departure lounge to any gate.”

And while the airport is located in eastern Essex a train line from the terminal carries passengers to London, Liverpool Street every 15mins.

The commute to Central London is just 52 minutes and passengers can purchase an anytime train ticket for £17.40.

Mrs. Shongo advised that London Southend fare prices start from just £39.99pp one way and, as standard with Loganair, 20kg hold baggage and 6kg hand luggage fly for free. Complimentary in-flight refreshments will also be provided and frequent flyers can earn points towards a free flight of choice by signing up to the ‘Clan Loganair’ rewards programme.

Loganair also operates direct flights to Manchester and Glasgow providing “vital air connectivity to the main UK hubs and creating an opportunity for onward connectivity to international destinations such as Dubai, the Caribbean, America and Australia”.

Thanks to Loganair’s partnership with Emirates, you can now book a trip to international destinations from City of Derry Airport via Manchester or Glasgow in one single booking, and your baggage will be taken care of from City of Derry Airport to your final destination, says CoDA.

Flights to London Southend are available to book now via www.loganair.co.uk.