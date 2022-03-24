Forklift truck and trailer damaged at Derry business site

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re investigating an incident which caused substantial damage to machinery stored in business premises on Buncrana Road, believed to have occurred during the early hours of March 22, at around 12:10am.

“A substantial amount of damage has been caused to the machinery as a result of this, which in turn has a significant financial impact for the owner.” Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, the spokesperson said: “If you were on Buncrana Road between midnight and 12:10am yesterday and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, call us on 101, reference number 1285 of 22/03/22. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.