Forklift truck and trailer damaged at Derry business site
Police in Derry have appealed for information after plant machinery was damaged in the Buncrana Road area.
The damage was discovered on Tuesday of this week at the site.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re investigating an incident which caused substantial damage to machinery stored in business premises on Buncrana Road, believed to have occurred during the early hours of March 22, at around 12:10am.
“Damage was caused to a lorry, forklift and a trailer.
“A substantial amount of damage has been caused to the machinery as a result of this, which in turn has a significant financial impact for the owner.” Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, the spokesperson said: “If you were on Buncrana Road between midnight and 12:10am yesterday and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, call us on 101, reference number 1285 of 22/03/22. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.