It is one of three lots from the county listed by O’Donnellan and Joyce for its live stream property auction on Friday, November 3.

The old Garda station is located in Bunbeg in the heart of the Gweedore gaeltacht.

“Built in the 1970s, the property features an office building comprising an entrance area, two offices, a store, wc/shower and a kitchen area.

"The former Garda station building is fitted with double glazed PVC windows and electric storage heating. There is also an external store/shed at the rear of the property,” literature from the auctioneers advises.

The advised minimum value (AMV) for the property is €30,000.

Also listed for auction is a two storey detached, four bedroom residence on an elevated site at Clondallon near Rathmullan on the Fanad peninsula.

"Located in a scenic and tranquil area on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Rathmullan is a seaside village on the western shore of Lough Swilly with beautiful beaches and walks. The property would be an ideal permanent or holiday residence.

"Situated within 4km of Rathmullan Village along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean and only 1km from Otway Golf Club overlooking Lough Swilly. Letterkenny is approximately 24km distant and 13km from Milford Town,” the auction documents state.

The AMV is €150,000.

The third property listed is a two bedroomed apartment in the Glenveagh Court complex in the middle of Letterkenny.

"The apartment is on Level 3, Block A and is part of the Letterkenny Town Centre Complex. The complex houses a number of well known businesses along with a multi-storey car park.

"The accommodation is comprised of Entrance Hall, Kitchen/Livingroom, 2 Bedrooms (Master en-suite), Bathroom,” the auctioneer explains.

The AMV is €100,000.

Anyone wishing to bid for any of the properties on offer must pre-register by Thursday, November 2.

A €5,000 bidder security fee must be paid in advance in order to bid on the day (if unsuccessful this is fully refunded to you).