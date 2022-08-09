Fort George health plans at early stage, talks on exact site

The health authority told the ‘Journal’ it is continuing to liase with the Department for Communities in order to agree a site on the former army base before land is transferred.

A spokesperson said the Trust has appointed an Integrated Consultancy Team (ICT) to lead the design process for the multi-million pound proposed new Cityside Health and Care Centre building.

Work has commenced and is at early stage development, the spokesperson confirmed.

An artist’s impression of how the new hub might look.

“In parallel, work continues with Department for Communities to agree a location for the new building on the Fort George site, which will enable the site transfer.

“Next steps are to continue with the design development process with the aim of commencing a planning application process,” the spokesperson said.

Previously the Department of Health had granted 1st stage approval to an Outline Business Case for £5.4m of a potential £70m investment by the Trust at this city side location.

The Trust has said that the development will result in the relocation of approximately 450 existing multi-disciplinary posts to the hub.

An additional 250 newly created posts will be centred at Fort George once the project is realised.