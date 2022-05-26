Four new traders added to RE:IMAGINE Pop Up shop in Derry

Factory Ireland, Cub Clothing, Stop Go and The Foxes Wedding are the latest local providers to be added to the existing concessions at Foyleside.

The RE:IMAGINE initiative launched in March after six traders won a competition to take up residence and showcase their products in prime retail space in Foyleside and Strabane’s Pagoda.

The initiative has been an unprecedented success and they have been nominated for the North West Business Awards Retailer of the Year title.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke who called into the RE:Imagine Pop Up Shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre to welcome three new designers to the venture. From left are, Alison Hancock, The Foxes Wedding, Siobhán Ní Ghallchóir @stopg0_, Jill Hyndman Factory Ireland and Naz McNabb, Cub Kids Clothing. Included are Deirdre Williams, Business Development Manager, Fashion & Textile Design Centre and Leann Doherty, Marketing Officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown.

The Pop Up shops are an element of a new Start Up Accelerator Programme being delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency with support from BID in Strabane.

The Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre (FTDC) have also been involved in the pilot scheme, working with the brands to deliver the Re:Imagine Pop Up in Foyleside.

A total of £240,000 has been secured to help start-up businesses accelerate their growth and avail of a comprehensive package of wider support including bespoke mentoring, promotional marketing campaigns and technical assistance.

These additions to the already successful Pop Ups have been welcomed this week by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke.

“The RE:IMAGINE project has allowed local providers to showcase their products in a busy trading space and has already proved a successful launch pad for up and coming start-ups,” he said.

“I’m delighted we have been able to open that opportunity up to four exciting new traders

“The visibility the shop offers will allow these top new entrepreneurs to connect with new audiences and raise the profile of their brand, and they are now in a position where they can give back to their community, all elements of a successful economy.

“These new businesses demonstrate the creativity and innovation that will keep our economy driving forward.

“I want to congratulate them all and wish them every success on their business journey and I look forward to seeing them all become regular fixtures on our high street for many years to come.

“I’d also like to personally thank them for the £200 voucher contribution they have made to my charity.”

The entrepreneurs added to the RE:IMAGINE collective can now benefit from the trading opportunity of a retail space in one of the busiest shopping centres in the City centre.

Council’s Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor added: “We have already seen six innovative local businesses take their enterprise to the next level with the support of the Start Up Acceleration Programme and the Pop Up Shop Scheme.

“The full reopening of retail this year has been a major boost to the local economy and despite the rise in the cost of living there is a still a demand for their bespoke, locally made products on offer in Foyleside and the Strabane Pagoda.

“The four additional traders will not only benefit from selling in an area of high footfall but they will learn a lot from working alongside the existing traders on a daily basis.”

Deirdre Williams, Business Development Manager at the Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for these up and coming entrepreneurs to be added to the Foyleside store and they will be a welcome addition to our city centre retail offering.

“The Fashion and Textile Design Centre have worked closely with the brands since our successful application to Council to develop the scheme.

“We provided support and guidance for their pitches to be included in the project initially and managed the design and setup of the store.

“We also manage the daily administration functions of the shop such as accounting and events and continue to mentor the brands all of which the new additions to the store will benefit from.

“I’m looking forward to working with them all and to have the opportunity to develop and profile such exciting talent.”

To find out more about the Start Up Acceleration Programme visit www.derrystrabane.com/Start-Up-AcceleratorVisit the Re:Imagine Pop Up shop on the third floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre to shop all the brands in one place, and Scottie Paws Pets located at the Pagoda, Strabane.