Foyle Foodbank recruiting volunteers to cope with Christmas demand

Foyle Foodbank are hosting volunteer open nights on Tuesday, November 2 and Thursday, November 4 at their Springtown base.

The foodbank are hoping to recruit volunteers to help over the Christmas period to help sort donations and assemble and deliver parcels.

Gillian Dunn is the Digital Marketing Lead for the foodbank and is also a volunteer. She said, “Christmas is an especially busy time for the foodbank and we have already seen a considerable increase in donations over the past few weeks, which is great and will really help those struggling. However, we need more volunteers to join our team to keep up with the increased donations.

We could not provide the essential service we do without our dedicated group of volunteers, and we are looking forward to meeting more generous local people who wish to get involved and help their community.”

The foodbank are also launching their ‘Reverse Advent Calender’ campaign on Monday, November 1, in which families are asked to collect one item a day for the food bank and donate the items after 24 days. The foodbank hope this will help cope with the high demand of food over the Christmas period.

The volunteer open night will take place in the foodbank in Springtown Industrial Estate from 7-9pm, Tuesday, November 2 and Thursday November 4.