The arrival of the impressive ship on Wednesday marked the last of the 2023 cruise season for Foyle Port.

Her 3,200 guests and crew are currently on a 10-day voyage around Ireland having set out from from Southampton for Glengarriff, Cork, Waterford, Dún Laoghaire, Belfast, Killybegs and Greencastle.

The port provides a starting point for exploring some of the island’s most magnificent areas of outstanding natural beauty and access to the historic city of Derry and beyond.

The Norwegian Star arriving in Greencastle on Wednesday. This is the last of 18 cruise ships Foyle Port has welcomed in 2023.

Following a short tender ride to shore, guests enjoyed excursions to the Ulster American Folk Park, Giant’s Causeway amd Dunluce Castle, the Inishowen Peninsula & Doagh Famine Village, Glenveagh National Park and tours of Derry. Independent guests enjoyed exploring the local area of Greencastle.

To mark the ship’s debut call, a traditional plaque exchange took place onboard between the ship’s Staff Captain Divorce Pulitika and General Manager Tony Winkler and representatives from Foyle Port, Fáilte Ireland and the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue said she was delighted to welcome passengers from the Norwegian Star to the North West region.

She added: “I hope the visit is a unique and enjoyable experience for the passengers and crew, many of whom will be visiting for the first time. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the entire region’s natural unspoiled beauty and hope that the passengers will return home with fond memories of their visit with the hopes of returning again. “

Plaque exchange onboard Norwegian Star.

Foyle Port has rerorded a record year for cruise operations this year, welcoming 18 ships and over 16,000 passengers and crew.

The majority of the passengers visiting the region were from the United States (51%), followed by the United Kingdom (20%), France (14%), Canada (5%) and Germany (5%).

Harbour Master and Operations Director of Foyle Port, Bill McCann said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed some of the most prestigious cruise lines in the world including Azamara Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line today.

“This year, the port received maiden calls from eight ships, including new build, Explora I from MSC Group’s new luxury cruise brand, Explora Journeys and the newly refurbished Renaissance from new French cruise line, Compagnie Française de Croisières; both ships made a historic first-time call to the island of Ireland with Foyle Port,” added Mr. McCann.