News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Foyleside placed on the market

Foyleside Shopping Centre has been placed on the market.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:49 BST

Real estate services company Savills have advertised the Derry retail complex for sale, stating that the price is available upon application.

‘Anchored by Debenhams, Marks & Spencer and Dunnes Stores,’ Savills said, Foyleside Shopping Centre ‘offers 51 shops, cafés and restaurants with a line-up of leading high street names’ and ‘attracts on average over 195,000 shoppers a week from its regional customer base’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is the main shopping destination within Derry,” Savills stated.

Foyleside Shopping CentreFoyleside Shopping Centre
Foyleside Shopping Centre
Most Popular

Savills also announced the sale of Forestside Shopping Centre in South Belfast.

Both centres have remained strongholds of retail in their respective regions, boasting robust footfall, high occupancy levels, and continued growth in recent years, said Savills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Turtle, Head of Savills Northern Ireland, commented on the sale: “These sales represent a rare opportunity for investors to acquire 100 per cent prime and dominant retail schemes that consistently outperform from an occupational and consumer perspective. We have no doubt they’ll be well received in the market.”

Foyleside Shopping Centre extends to approximately 364,637 sq. ft and comprises 53 retail units across four levels, along with on-site parking for approximately 1,520 vehicles. Occupiers of note include Frasers, Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Next, and H&M.

Foyleside Shopping CentreFoyleside Shopping Centre
Foyleside Shopping Centre

The centre sits on approximately 6.99 acres and has maintained high occupancy levels, with over 98 per cent of the scheme let, and footfall exceeding 7.5 million in 2022. New lettings were secured to Toy Town and Rituals, showcasing the centre's ongoing success.

Related topics:SavillsDerryDebenhams