Real estate services company Savills have advertised the Derry retail complex for sale, stating that the price is available upon application.

‘Anchored by Debenhams, Marks & Spencer and Dunnes Stores,’ Savills said, Foyleside Shopping Centre ‘offers 51 shops, cafés and restaurants with a line-up of leading high street names’ and ‘attracts on average over 195,000 shoppers a week from its regional customer base’.

“It is the main shopping destination within Derry,” Savills stated.

Savills also announced the sale of Forestside Shopping Centre in South Belfast.

Both centres have remained strongholds of retail in their respective regions, boasting robust footfall, high occupancy levels, and continued growth in recent years, said Savills.

Ben Turtle, Head of Savills Northern Ireland, commented on the sale: “These sales represent a rare opportunity for investors to acquire 100 per cent prime and dominant retail schemes that consistently outperform from an occupational and consumer perspective. We have no doubt they’ll be well received in the market.”

Foyleside Shopping Centre extends to approximately 364,637 sq. ft and comprises 53 retail units across four levels, along with on-site parking for approximately 1,520 vehicles. Occupiers of note include Frasers, Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Next, and H&M.

