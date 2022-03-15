Foyleside to match Foyle Hospice donations on St Patricks Day

Running from 12-2pm on Thursday March 17, the event will feature Irish dancing, traditional music, activities and prizes.

During the celebrations a ‘pot of gold’ will be available for customers to make donations, with all proceeds going to Foyle Hospice. The centre will then match the value of the pot on the day.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce we’ll be matching all the donations made to Foyle Hospice on St. Patrick’s Day. The work they do is tremendous and it’s great that we can support their ongoing efforts. We would like to encourage our all customers to make use of the ‘pot of gold’ and donate whatever you can.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fergal Rafferty, Foyle Centre Manager and Noel McMonagle of Foyle Hospice (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Foyle Hospice spokesperson Noel McMonagle said: “The support from Foyleside is greatly appreciated and we’d like to thank them for their efforts. Foyle Hospice relies heavily on the support of the community and that kindness has enabled us to care for thousands of patients and families over the years. We want to thank our supporters for their generosity and hope everyone enjoys the St Patrick’s Day celebration.”

As part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Foyleside will be offering activities such as face painting, balloon modelling and glitter tattoos. In addition, there will be special performances by the Christina Deery Irish Dance Academy and Galaxy Allstars Studios.

Customers are also in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes on the day, with Foyleside Gift Cards, discounts from Synge & Byrne, McFlurrys from McDonalds and chips from Supermacs all up for grabs.

Mr Rafferty added: “Here at Foyleside we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day once again. After a two-year hiatus, the return of the famous parade is also great news for the city and something we’re very much looking forward to.