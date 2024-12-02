From Magherafelt to Texas: FAST Technologies' dreamaker drives efficiencies in U.S. production

Derry-based FAST Technologies has secured a multi-million-pound contract with the USA production site of Bloc Blinds.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contract will see the integration of FAST’s advanced manufacturing technologies, incorporated into ‘Dreamaker’ at Bloc Blinds’ production facility in the US, transforming and streamlining the customisation and manufacturing of window blinds.

It will enable Bloc to dramatically scale up the production process and offer a 24-hour fulfilment time to customers across North America. The investment in FAST’s ground-breaking technologies reflects escalating demand for Bloc’s customised window blinds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a strong focus on intelligent manufacturing systems, FAST is at the forefront of revolutionising production processes across a wide range of sectors, through seamless implementation of automation technologies.

Colin Spence, Technical Commercial Director at FAST Technologies

By integrating advanced robotics, machine learning, and real-time data analytics, its ‘Dreamaker’ system enhances precision, reduces repetitive tasks, and maximises efficiency at every stage of production. This technology can empower workforces, enabling employees to focus on the more skilled and value-added tasks.

Speaking about the contract, Colin Spence, Technical Commercial Director from FAST, said: “What sets FAST apart is our ability to push the boundaries of what is possible in industrial automation. Our solutions not only improve speed and scalability but also enables an end-to-end quality control, even across high-volume orders.

"This contract highlights FAST’s reputation for delivering advanced automation technologies that can adapt according to their customers' needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe this is a groundbreaking advancement in automation for the North American market and we are extremely proud to be part of this progressive partnership. FAST has over 25 years’ experience in industrial automation, allowing us to provide best in class automation solutions to industry leaders.

"As an advanced manufacturing company, our team have expertise specialising in automation, robotics and software solutions for companies worldwide.”

FAST is well-positioned to secure additional high-profile contracts and deliver on ambitious growth plans as its customer base has grown significantly in recent years, coinciding with the launch of their A2Hub, located in Catalyst Innovation Centre, Derry.

This automation accelerator hub is an innovative space, whereby FAST can collaborate with companies on their digital transformation journey, developing and implementing custom solutions, unique to their business operations, which in turn supports sustainable business growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cormac Diamond, Bloc Managing Director added: “Our facility is pioneering the production process, and this will be enhanced thanks to the innovative robotic systems and automated technologies delivered by the experts at FAST.

"We’re now best equipped to meet growing customer demand, drive efficiencies and manage issues such as labour shortage and spiralling energy costs which are common to all manufacturers today.”