Full funding secured for £1.5m Galliagh community centre

Full funding has now been secured for a long-awaited Community Centre for Galliagh.

Mayor Michaela Boyle today welcomed news that funding has been approved by the Department for Communities.

The project will cost £1.5m and today £0.7 million has been confirmed by the department for the project which will offer state of the art new facilities and a shared space for the local community.

It will be located near St Joseph’s Chapel and the Spar (known locally as the Co-op), and is the first purpose-built major facility of its kind at this location in the heart of Galliagh, which is one of Derry’s largest estates. Work on the facility will start in the Aututmn.

Council and other funders have pledged the remaining balance of funds for the facility.

It is the second project to benefit from departmental funding this week, with £1m pledged to deliver a new £2.4m community centre in the neighbouring Shantallow area. £1.4m has already been channelled into the project by Council and other funders.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor Boyle said both centres would offer vital resources in one of the city’s largest neighbourhood renewal areas. “I am delighted to see the Department offering their support to these much needed facilities,” she declared.

“The new centres will become vibrant and busy community hubs, facilitating new activities and the delivery of vital services within Shantallow and Galliagh.

“There are great ambitions for the transformation of the city’s community areas set out in the Local Community Plans which are currently being finalised, and we need the infrastructure and facilities in place to realise these aspirations. I really look forward to seeing the plans move now to the next stage as quickly as possible.”

The Community Centre in Galliagh will be based at Fairview Road and will provide single story accommodation over 860 sq ft.

Marking the official announcement today, Sharon McCullagh, Acting Deputy Director of Neighbourhood Renewal, said she was delighted to confirm funding of £1.7m has been made available from the Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund to contribute to the delivery of two community centres in the Outer North Neighbourhood Renewal Area.

“I am delighted to confirm that the extensive work that has been completed in partnership with Council and the local community in respect of both Shantallow and Galliagh community centres has now progressed to reality.

“The Department for Communities through the Neighbourhood Renewal Investment fund has committed support of £1m to Shantallow Community Centre and £0.7m to Galliagh Community Centre.

“Both these projects will significantly improve the community infrastructure and space in the Outer North Neighbourhood Renewal Area facilitating the continuation of service delivery and improving the environment where these will be delivered to residents of the area. I really look forward to seeing the development of the projects on the ground.”

Both community centre projects can now move to the next phase with work expected to begin on site in the Autumn.