Goldsmith in Derry to auction Peace Bridge pendant in aid of Foyle Hospice
Tomas Goldsmiths are celebrating 25 years in business this year with a charity auction November 8-12.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:37 pm
The bespoke ‘Peace at Night’ pendant was made by Master Goldsmith Lynn Harris and it has the city’s infamous Peace Bridge engraved into it with the water and night sky surrounding it. It is made from sterling silver and is placed on a silver chain. Lynn made the pendant in a live demonstration as part of the Cathedral Quarter Weekend in September, while giving a talk on the history of jewellery making.
The auction will take place on the Tomas Goldsmith website and the bidding will start at £275. All proceeds will go to Foyle Hospice for people in the city receiving palliative care.