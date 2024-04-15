Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North West based agency confirmed the openings, including five full-time, permanent positions: a Graphic Designer, two Communications Executives, an Executive Assistant to the CEO, and a Marketing Assistant, on Monday.

Two additional roles have been made available through the JobStart Scheme – a Communications Assistant and a Marketing Assistant – providing those aged 16-24 with opportunities to improve their employment skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Gray, Chief Executive Officer at Gray’s, said: “This is an exciting period of growth for Gray's. The roles are a further indication of our commitment to delivering on our expanding client portfolio and enhancing our service offerings.

Chris Gray, CEO at Gray’s Marketing and Comms

"We are also unwavering in our dedication to contributing significantly to the local job market and driving economic development within the North West. By creating these new positions, we're not just building a stronger Gray's – we're also investing in the future of our region."