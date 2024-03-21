Group pictured at Click Energy, Strand Road, Derry for the launch of the company's new link-up with Guide Dogs as their chosen charity for 2024. Included from left are Rachel O'Donnell, Accounts Manager, Myles Meehan, Customer Services Advisor and Josh McClements, Customer Services Teamleader, Click Energy, Andrea O'Hagan and 'Becky', Mark Quinn, Marketing/Comms Manager and Gary Wilson, Fundraising Manager, Guide Dogs.

Guide and assistance dogs play a vital role for those with visual impairment, transforming their day-to-day lives and enabling them to feel safe and take part more in their communities.

A recent study found that 47% of people with sight loss felt isolated and cut off from the people and places around them. Doing things that most people take for granted such as going shopping, attending college or work, having a social life and travelling can present enormous challenges.

The services offered and dogs trained by Guide Dogs NI offer a lifeline to people in these situations, allowing them to live their lives with a newfound sense of safety, mobility, and independence.

Over the course of the fundraising campaign, Click Energy customers will have the option to donate towards the charity each time they visit the top-up page online, via the app or by calling the freephone number 0800 1 070 732.

Andy Porter, Managing Director at Click Energy, commented: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Guide Dogs NI, who have a long-standing reputation for outstanding work in providing guide dogs and other services to individuals with sight loss and vision impairments, enabling them to live more independent and fulfilling lives. We know from previous fundraisers how extremely generous our customers are and we want to thank everyone in advance for their support to this very deserving campaign."

Gary Wilson, Fundraising Manager at Guide Dogs NI said: "It costs £55,000 per dog over the course of its life. Coupling this with our life-changing work with children and young people, sighted guiding training for individuals and organisations and our Vision Rehabilitation Service, this commitment from Click Energy couldn’t be more welcome.”

Local guide dog owner, Andrea O'Hagan, who has been in partnership with Becky for six years, added: "I'm so delighted Click Energy have chosen to support Guide Dogs NI. Becky has been my life-changer and every little bit of support is greatly appreciated."