Harry Corry opens new store at Derry's Crescent Link Retail Park

This will be the home interiors specialist’s second store in the city, having opened its store on Strand Road in 1997.

Mark Corry, Marketing Manager at Harry Corry, said: “We are delighted to open this new store, which will be our 56th store across the UK and Ireland. Crescent Link Retail Park is the perfect location for Harry Corry as it is a thriving retail destination with new housing in the area creating growing demand for our product offering of on-trend home furnishings at great prices.

“We pride ourselves on having outstanding staff that go the extra mile to help and give excellent advice to customers. Our Crescent Link store will be no different, with customer service being at the heart of what we do.”

Harry Corry remains a local business, having been founded in Northern Ireland 55 years ago, in 1968. The business has steadily expanded and now has 20 stores in Northern Ireland as well as 10 in Scotland and 26 in the Republic of Ireland, employing over 500 staff in total.

Mark Corry attributes the business’s success to its focus on customer service and continued investment in its stores.

“In the last number of years, we have invested in our current staff and improved store layouts, to give our customers the best experience possible.

“Harry Corry is part of the fabric of Northern Ireland and as we welcome a new generation of shoppers, we want to make sure our stores are bright and welcoming and that our staff can give expert advice on everything from choosing the right mattress to measuring curtains” he continued.