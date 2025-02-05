Henry Brothers keep the ball rolling with Rainey Hockey Club

Magherafelt-based construction company Henry Brothers has announced the renewal of its sponsorship of Rainey Hockey Club for the next three seasons, emphasising its commitment to supporting the local community.

Henry Brothers has provided the senior and junior hockey teams with new home and away kits, along with branded bench coats for senior teams to ensure players are equipped for all weather conditions during matches and training.

Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers, commented: "Renewing our sponsorship with Rainey Hockey Club is a great way for us to support the people in our community and give back to the area in which we operate.

“These teams demonstrate discipline, teamwork, and determination, and we are pleased to contribute to their ongoing success.

“Backing local groups such as this is integral to Henry Brothers’ values, and we look forward to seeing their progress in the seasons ahead."

This renewed sponsorship underscores Henry Brothers’ focus on fostering both athletic and community growth, strengthening its ties to the region and contributing to a brighter future.

Ian Hutchinson, Rainey Hockey Club, said: "Henry Brothers’ sponsorship throughout the years has been invaluable to our hockey programme.

“The new kits and bench coats provide practical support for our players, enhancing their confidence and performance.

"We are grateful for the support from companies such as Henry Brothers, whose contributions make a meaningful difference to the club and our members.”