Honouring the best of us at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards

The Best of Derry awards evolved out of the People of the Year awards instigated and introduced by a man who did so much for his city, the late Martin McCrossan.

They are designed to highlight and promote the outstanding work that goes on across the city and the wider north west and the incredible people who too often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

This year the awards take place on the earlier date of Thursday, June 22 at The Everglades and anyone who has attended one of the previous ceremonies will surely agree that you cannot help but be inspired and awed by the achievements of the winners and the finalists. Indeed, as last year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Sandra Biddle remarks in today’s Journal, all the finalists were extremely worthy and the judging panel had a tough job on their hands choosing from among them.

Derry Journal 2022 People of the Year Awards winners pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 039

The past two years have seen record numbers of entries in each of the categories, and this year we are on course to continue that trend. So often the people shortlisted are surprised to be nominated and amazed someone saw them as worthy of recognition. They are the people who give and give and ask for nothing in return. Which makes it all the more important that we recognise and celebrate their kind deeds and selfless altruism.

So if you know someone who you think deserves to be there on the night, you can put them forward at www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2023/

