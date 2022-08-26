Housing Executive workers set for four week strike

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Unite union said 300 of its members will take part in the four week strike from Monday, September 5.

The union gave the Housing Executive seven day notice of the strike action over pay on Friday.

Workers’ demands include a cash payment alongside a consolidated two pay point increase above the [National Joint Council] national pay offer for 2021-22, which was 1.75 percent, the union said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Retail price inflation is already above 12 percent and is widely forecast to hit 18 percent by the end of the year. In such a cost of living crisis, workers need a decent pay increase to protect themselves and their families.

“In announcing this four week strike, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive workers can count on the full support of my union as they fight to win a decent pay increase. The NIHE should make an offer to the workers and they should do that as soon as possible.”

Regional Officer for Unite, Michael Keenan said: “NIHE bosses failed to bring forward any concrete proposals to address the pay claim of Unite’s members. They have left their employees with no alternative but to recommence strike action.

“Workplace reps at the Housing Executive are reporting that the service is already facing huge pressures. We are warning that bosses are bringing about a strike that will have potentially severe impact on the services offered by the Housing Executive to tenants."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We have been made aware of further planned industrial action by Unite the Union commencing September 5.