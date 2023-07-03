Making their mark - Derry band Lavengro, Connor 'The Kid' Coyle, Laura Kelly, and Chantelle O’Hagan.

In order to highlight Alcohol Awareness Week (July 3 to 9) the partners are launching a new video campaign, to premiere this evening, Monday online.

The powerful video features local figures such as professional Boxer Connor 'The Kid' Coyle, acclaimed Derry band Lavengro, Laura Kelly, and Chantelle O’Hagan, conveying a strong message - ‘Quit the Beer Pressure’.

The video and Dry N Out initiative aims to address peer pressure within groups related to alcohol consumption and eliminate the stigma associated with non-drinking while promoting inclusive socialising, irrespective of beverage choices.

Filming the new video.

It has been released to kick off alcohol awareness week.

Alcohol Awareness Week highlights the impact of excessive alcohol consumption on individuals and communities. HURT and The Bentley Group have joined forces to proactively tackle alcohol-related issues through the ‘Dry N Out' campaign.

The campaign's core is a compelling video that addresses the pervasive issue of peer pressure within groups when it comes to alcohol consumption. The video challenges individuals to reconsider their attitudes towards non-drinking peers and encourages inclusive socialization without judgment based on beverage choices. By creating an accepting and respectful environment, the ‘Dry N Out' campaign seeks to foster positive social dynamics.

Through HURT’S collaboration with The Bentley Group, a prominent restaurant/ bar chain in Derry City with seven sites and Pure Derry, they aim to cultivate a culture of understanding and inclusivity, where no one feels pressured to conform.

The Bentley.

The video illustrates the power of unity and collective change.

"HURT is pleased to support this campaign, as it aligns with our mission to promote health and well-being," said Leanne Doherty, Business Development and Social Enterprise Manager from HURT.

"When I thought of the idea - I thought it would be risky, an addiction charity partnering with a Bar and Restaurant chain - But the guys at the Bentley group loved the concept and came on board straight away.”

A Bentley spokesperson said: “At the Bentley Group, we are proud to support a number of various charities throughout the city and it’s been an absolute privilege to work alongside HURT and Pure Derry during this ‘Dry N Out’ Campaign. We pride ourselves in encouraging an inclusive environment for drinkers and non-drinkers throughout all our premises and this campaign ties hand in hand with that. We can’t wait for everyone to see the video!”

Lavengro.

HURT said they understand the impact a lack of socialising has on mental health and if anything, the past years has demonstrated this. Therefore, they think this campaign very much “aligns with our mission to support and help to reduce alcohol misuse whilst also enabling our community to be able to social in their local bars”.

"We advocate a harm reduction approach to assist service users to reduce harm from excessive misuse of D&A. whilst also educating the public and supporting well-being. We love that our valuable hospitality sector could play a part in championing the message around safer alcohol consummation.”

The Bentley Group and HURT invite everyone to actively participate in Alcohol Awareness Week. By using the hashtags #Drynout #QuitTheBeerPressure and sharing the video on social media, to collectively spread the message of inclusivity and empathy.

For more information on the 'Hurts Dry N Out' campaign, visit www.hurtni.org

You can view the video and get updates/ information on the Facebook pages of the The Bentley Group, HURT and Pure Derry.