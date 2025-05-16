Iconic Donegal pub, hotel and music venue McGrory’s officially reopened in Culdaff

Iconic Donegal pub, hotel and music venue, McGrory’s, commenced a new chapter when it was officially reopened by Minister of State Charlie McConalogue on Thursday.

Just three months ago there was shock and sadness across the North West when the Culdaff venue announced it was set to close.

However, the famous Inishowen venue is now back in business under new ownership.

"We are very happy to announce that McGrory's Hotel was officially re-opened by the Doherty family with the cutting of the ribbon and Minister of State, Charles McConalogue, unveiling our commemorative plaque.

McGrory's in Culdaff.

“The McGrory's journey is well underway! We are very excited to see what the future holds, and we hope to see each and every one of our followers soon for a bite to eat or a local getaway,” the owners announced following the official relaunch on Thursday.

McGrory’s, which has been in business since 1924, had a reputation over the years for attracting some of the finest national and international musical artists to north Donegal.

Among the acclaimed artists to have played ‘The Backroom’ have been Chic, Peter Green, Rodney Crowell, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Cassandra Wilson, Femi Kuti, Bombino, Paul Brady, Mary Black, The Saw Doctors, Danny O Reilly, Cara Dillon, Altan, Declan O’Rourke, The Strypes and Damien Dempsey.

McGrory’s is widely regarded as one of the best places to see a gig in the country and in 2010 and 2012 received an IMRO Award for Best Live Music Venue.

This strong musical tradition will continue when the renowned Galway-singer Séan Keane plays the venue on May 29.