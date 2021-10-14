DSCF7972 – (L-R) Sarah Travers, host; Colin Mullan, Find Insurance; Derry Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin; Tony Connelly, RTÉ Europe Editor; and Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy.

IN PICTURES: BREXIT expert Tony Connelly at Derry Chamber of Commerce annual President’s Dinner

Pictures from the Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner hosted by president Dawn McLaughlin at the Everglades Hotel in Derry.

By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:06 am

The event was attended by the local business community, invited guests including US Consul General Paul Narain and keynote speaker RTÉ Europe editor Tony Connelly with host Sarah Travers.

Picutres by Stephern Latimer and courtesy of CHamber of Commerce. (not for sale)

1.

Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy; Junior Chamber President Jonathan Black; Derry Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin; and White Horse Hotel Managing Director Selina Horshi.

2.

Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy; and US Consul General Paul Narain.

3.

RTÉ Europe Editor Tony Connelly and dinner host Sarah Travers.

4.

Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy; Derry Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin; and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

