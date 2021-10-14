IN PICTURES: BREXIT expert Tony Connelly at Derry Chamber of Commerce annual President’s Dinner

Sinéad McLaughlin and Gordon Lyons clash over Derry jobs

Donegal firm Cassidy Bros to close to public next week

News you can trust since 1772

Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy; and US Consul General Paul Narain.

Picutres by Stephern Latimer and courtesy of CHamber of Commerce. (not for sale)

The event was attended by the local business community, invited guests including US Consul General Paul Narain and keynote speaker RTÉ Europe editor Tony Connelly with host Sarah Travers.