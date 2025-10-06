IN PICTURES: Derry Chamber of Commerce 2025 President’s Annual Dinner

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 11:31 BST
Over 350 guests, including business leaders, elected representatives, and civic partners attended the Derry Chamber of Commerce’s 67th President’s Annual Dinner at the Everglades Hotel on Friday.

Following a welcome reception sponsored by EY, the Annual Dinner was hosted by broadcaster Lynette Fay.

The event programme, sponsored by A&L Goodbody, featured a cultural panel with Ed Stobart of Alleycats TV, Darren Hargan of Les Foyer des Artistes, and Cath McBride of In Your Space Circus – the President’s chosen charity for the year.

In his address, President Andrew Fleming called for a new story for the region – one that replaces outdated narratives of decline with confidence, ambition, and delivery.

