Following a welcome reception sponsored by EY, the Annual Dinner was hosted by broadcaster Lynette Fay.
The event programme, sponsored by A&L Goodbody, featured a cultural panel with Ed Stobart of Alleycats TV, Darren Hargan of Les Foyer des Artistes, and Cath McBride of In Your Space Circus – the President’s chosen charity for the year.
In his address, President Andrew Fleming called for a new story for the region – one that replaces outdated narratives of decline with confidence, ambition, and delivery.
