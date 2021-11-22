Fitzroy's restaurant in Bridge Street, Derry, suffered extensive fire damage on Monday morning. The fire is believed to have started in a store room. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 025

IN PICTURES: Fire in Derry city centre

Firefighters successfully brought a fire at a commercial property in Derry city centre under control on Monday morning.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:11 am

A number of properties were damaged in the blaze including the popular Fitzroy’s restaurant on Bridge Street and the adjoining Shake and Frape premises on Carlisle Road. Orchard Street and Bridge Street were closed for a time as fire crews subdued the inferno.

DER - FIRE AT FITROYS RESTAURANT

2. DER - FIRE AT FITROYS RESTAURANT

3. DER - FIRE AT FITROYS RESTAURANT

4. DER - FIRE AT FITROYS RESTAURANT

