IN PICTURES: Fire in Derry city centre

A number of properties were damaged in the blaze including the popular Fitzroy’s restaurant on Bridge Street and the adjoining Shake and Frape premises on Carlisle Road. Orchard Street and Bridge Street were closed for a time as fire crews subdued the inferno.
Fitzroy's restaurant in Bridge Street, Derry, suffered extensive fire damage on Monday morning. The fire is believed to have started in a store room. Firefighters also attended the adjoining Shake and Frappe premises on Carlisle Road.
Fitzroy's restaurant in Bridge Street, Derry, suffered extensive fire damage on Monday morning. The fire is believed to have started in a store room. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 024
Fitzroy's restaurant in Bridge Street, Derry, suffered extensive fire damage on Monday morning. The fire is believed to have started in a store room. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 023
Fitzroy's restaurant in Bridge Street, Derry, suffered extensive fire damage on Monday morning. The fire is believed to have started in a store room. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 022