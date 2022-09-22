IN PICTURES: Great success at Derry Jobs Fair

The event was to allow individuals the opportunity to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The Derry Jobs Fair featured a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service.

“It was an ideal one-stop shop for those seeking employment or advice on the next step in their career journey. Attendees could also avail of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice.

“I would urge anyone thinking about the next step in their career journey or seeking employment to attend.”

For more information on local vacancies and careers advice visit JobApplyNI.com or e-mail [email protected]

1. DERRY & STRABANE JOBS FAIR. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured at Thursday's Derry and Strabane Jobs Fair at the Millennium Forum, Derry. At back from left are Nicky Gilleece, DCSDC, Eileen McGrinder, DCSDC, Brenda McDowell, Department for Communities, Charlene McComke, DFC and Joe Lavery, DFC. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo Sales

2. Mayor Sandra Duffy chatting to Joe Lavery, DFC and Barbara Gibson and Declan Martin, Cross Border Partnership Employment Services, exhibitors at the Derry Strabane Jobs Fair on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo Sales

3. Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured at the Medicare Pharmacy Group stall with Samantha Cromie and Anne McVeigh during Thursday's Derry Strabane Jobs Fair. Photo Sales

4. Some of the stalls and exhibitors at the Derry Strabane Jobs Fair at the Millennium Forum on Thursday. Photo Sales