Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Pictured are Jimmy Carr and Muff Liquor founder and CEO, Laura Bonner. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne Photo: Joe Dunne