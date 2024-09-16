Carr is one of a number of celebrity investors in the company, alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter, who visited the Brand Home at an event in July.
Jimmy Carr visited Muff ahead of a packed stand-up gig in Derry’s Millennium Forum.
While in Muff, he caught up with Muff Liquor founder and CEO, Laura Bonner, who will shortly travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market.
On a video posted to her Instagram page on Monday, Laura told of a ‘forever moment captured’ as she watched the ‘first US production run finish’ of the product.
“Overwhelmed, bursting with pride and a little excited!”
She added: “USA MUFF IS COMING.”
1. Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Pictured are Jimmy Carr and Muff Liquor founder and CEO, Laura Bonner. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne 14/09/24FREE REPRODUCTION
Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Pictured are Jimmy Carr and Muff Liquor founder and CEO, Laura Bonner. Photo: Joe Dunne
2. Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Pictured are Jimmy Carr and Muff Liquor founder and CEO, Laura Bonner. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne 14/09/24FREE REPRODUCTION
Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Pictured are Jimmy Carr and Muff Liquor founder and CEO, Laura Bonner. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne Photo: Joe Dunne
3. Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne 14/09/24FREE REPRODUCTION
Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne 14/09/24FREE REPRODUCTION Photo: Joe Dunne
4. Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo by Joe Dunne 14/09/24FREE REPRODUCTION
Comedian Jimmy Carr, one of a number of celebrity investors in the Muff Liquor company, visited the new Brand Home in the village of Muff in County Donegal on Saturday. Jimmy has invested in the company alongside other celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and singers Ronan Keating and Nathan Carter. Next week Laura Bonner will travel to the United States to oversee the rollout of the brand across the US market . Photo: Joe Dunne
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.