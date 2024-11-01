IN PICTURES: Inside Derry's Austins Department Store back in 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:21 BST
We came across these lovely images from inside Derry’s historic Austin’s department store back in November 2004.

Austins opened in 1830 at the junction of The Diamond, where the City Hall once stood, and Ferryquay Street. It closed for the last time back in 2016. It was thought to have been one of the oldest department stores in the world, opening before Macy’s in New York and Harrods in London.

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

