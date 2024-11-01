Austins opened in 1830 at the junction of The Diamond, where the City Hall once stood, and Ferryquay Street. It closed for the last time back in 2016. It was thought to have been one of the oldest department stores in the world, opening before Macy’s in New York and Harrods in London.
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
Austin's Department store in Derry back in November 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
