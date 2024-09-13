In Pictures: Inside the stunning Birdstown Estate in Burnfoot which has gone on the market for €2,295,000

Savills has been appointed to market the estate, which spans approximately 258 acres and is positioned on the boundary of Donegal and Derry, offering an ‘exceptional opportunity to acquire a property that blends residential, agricultural, and amenity assets’.

At the heart of Birdstown Estate lies a charming period house that boasts 6,422 square feet (596.62 square meters) of living space.

Set in an elevated position, the residence offers breathtaking views over the surrounding countryside.

The house includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and a swimming pool complex, extensive garden grounds and walled garden.

The estate includes an impressive stone-built courtyard, containing a range of traditional stores and modern agricultural facilities. To the east of the house, a farmyard features slatted sheds and ample hardstanding space, ideal for agricultural use.

The land extends to 258 acres, consisting of 190 acres of prime grassland and 64 acres of mature woodland, all within a contiguous, ring-fenced block.

The property is traversed by an internal network of private tree-lined roads and tracks, featuring original stone walls, steps, and water features. The fields are divided by mature hedgerows, creating a peaceful and scenic environment.

Savills said that Birdstown Estate presents a rare opportunity for the next owner to acquire a historic residential and agricultural estate that offers immense potential for development or diversification.

The land, currently leased under a fixed-term agreement, provides ‘numerous possibilities, including the opportunity to offset carbon footprints or explore eco-friendly ventures’.

A spokesperson added: “The mature woodland surrounding the estate offers not only privacy but also significant amenity value. For those interested in land stewardship, Birdstown Estate provides an opportunity to invest in sustainable management practices that can enhance the estate’s natural assets.

“Located in one of Ireland’s most beautiful and unspoilt regions, County Donegal is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, including towering sea cliffs and sandy beaches. The estate is just a short drive from several notable attractions, including Glenveagh National Park and the Wild Atlantic Way, providing endless opportunities for outdoor pursuits and leisure activities.

“Birdstown Estate also benefits from proximity to Derry, a city rich in history and culture. Just eight kilometers from the estate, Derry offers a wide range of amenities, cultural experiences, and educational opportunities. Letterkenny, Donegal’s largest town, is only 14 kilometers away and provides additional shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“The estate enjoys excellent transport links, with easy access to the A2, which connects Derry and Belfast. City of Derry Airport is just 20 kilometers from the property, providing convenient access for both national and international travel. Bus services are also available nearby in Burnfoot, three kilometers from the estate.

“Birdstown Estate is perfectly positioned for those who enjoy outdoor activities. The surrounding landscape is ideal for fishing, hiking, photography, and wildlife watching. Additionally, the estate is close to several top-rated golf courses, including Ballyliffin Golf Club, known for its championship links courses.

“The current owners have managed Birdstown Estate to a high standard, ensuring the estate’s infrastructure remains in excellent condition. This includes the farm buildings, gardens, and woodland areas, all of which have been carefully maintained. The property is now ready for a new owner to continue its legacy or adapt it for modern agricultural or eco-tourism ventures.