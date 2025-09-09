IN PICTURES: North West Business Awards celebrate regional excellence with gala event in Derry

Organised by City Centre Initiative in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the awards attracted nominations from every corner of the North West.
In a joint statement, the organisers praised the winners and nominees: “The Awards are a powerful reminder of the talent and tenacity that exists right here in the North West.
"Every nominee, finalist and winner represents the best of our region – hard working, community focused, and future-ready businesses. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them all.”
1. stephen latimer Photography
Winners of the Business Hero Award, Ruth McPhillips of Mini Melo Beats Sensory Sessions, pictured with James Huey, Board Member at City Centre Initiative; Steven Lindsay, Vice President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and Dr Lisa Harkness of Ulster University Business School who sponsored the award. : . Photo: Stephen Latimer
2. stephen latimer Photography
Winners of the Creative Marketer of The Year, Foyleside Shopping Centre, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Steven Lindsay, Vice President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce who presented the Award on behalf of BHP Security Services who sponsored the award. : . Photo: Stephen Latimer
3. stephen latimer Photography
Winners of the Pub of The Year, Iona House, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Andrew Fleming, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane who presented the Award on behalf of Derry Journal who sponsored the award. : . Photo: Stephen Latimer
4. stephen latimer Photography
. Photo: Stephen Latimer