IN PICTURES: North West Business Awards celebrate regional excellence with gala event in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
The North West Business Awards 2025 honoured the outstanding achievements of local enterprises, entrepreneurs, and innovators at a gala event in the White Horse Hotel on Friday last.

Organised by City Centre Initiative in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the awards attracted nominations from every corner of the North West.

In a joint statement, the organisers praised the winners and nominees: “The Awards are a powerful reminder of the talent and tenacity that exists right here in the North West.

"Every nominee, finalist and winner represents the best of our region – hard working, community focused, and future-ready businesses. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them all.”

Winners of the Business Hero Award, Ruth McPhillips of Mini Melo Beats Sensory Sessions, pictured with James Huey, Board Member at City Centre Initiative; Steven Lindsay, Vice President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and Dr Lisa Harkness of Ulster University Business School who sponsored the award. : .

1. stephen latimer Photography

Winners of the Business Hero Award, Ruth McPhillips of Mini Melo Beats Sensory Sessions, pictured with James Huey, Board Member at City Centre Initiative; Steven Lindsay, Vice President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and Dr Lisa Harkness of Ulster University Business School who sponsored the award. : . Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Winners of the Creative Marketer of The Year, Foyleside Shopping Centre, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Steven Lindsay, Vice President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce who presented the Award on behalf of BHP Security Services who sponsored the award. : .

2. stephen latimer Photography

Winners of the Creative Marketer of The Year, Foyleside Shopping Centre, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Steven Lindsay, Vice President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce who presented the Award on behalf of BHP Security Services who sponsored the award. : . Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Winners of the Pub of The Year, Iona House, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Andrew Fleming, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane who presented the Award on behalf of Derry Journal who sponsored the award. : .

3. stephen latimer Photography

Winners of the Pub of The Year, Iona House, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Andrew Fleming, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane who presented the Award on behalf of Derry Journal who sponsored the award. : . Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
.

4. stephen latimer Photography

. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerryNorth WestChamber of Commerce
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice