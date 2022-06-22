Independent Derry businesses to be celebrated at next Walled City Market

The next market will take place on Saturday, July 2, and will have an ‘Independents’ Day’ theme – shining a spotlight on local traders and their products and services. Taking place in Guildhall Square from 11am to 5pm, there will be live music, face painting and street animation to add to the vibrant atmosphere.

Emily McCorkell from Lo & Slow will be bringing along ‘Betsy’ the smoker to serve up some of their most delicious and delectable BBQ dishes. Jemma Duffy, founder of Independent Derry, will also be in attendance to highlight the Independent Derry card, which supports over 100 independent businesses in the city area.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said that independent retailers are the heartbeat of the local economy.

Walled City Markets.

“I’m very much looking forward to ‘Independents’ Day’ at the next Walled City Market which will be a celebration of our local, independent businesses. I am a huge advocate of the support local and shop local message and through the markets we can highlight the really amazing and high quality businesses that we are so fortunate to have operating here in our city and district. Running your own local businesses can often bring its own challenges, but the resilience of our businesses, particularly during the pandemic, truly has to be admired and now it’s time for all of us to step up and show them our support. We are delighted to give them a platform to showcase themselves at the WCM each month and this upcoming market will be no different. It promises to be fun for the whole family so make sure you get out and support ‘Independents’ Day!’”

Jemma Duffy, Independent Derry, added: “’Independents Day’ is back, and Independent Derry (ID) are celebrating as always with local businesses in the city who are taking part in the annual campaign that exists to support and promote independent businesses across the UK with an annual focus on July 4th ‘Independents’ Day’ itself. As the 4th falls on a Monday, ID will be celebrating on Saturday July 2 with a number small businesses who will be running exclusive offers and promotions all day for Independent Derry Cardholders. A great reason to get up, get out and support local that weekend. Check out Independent Derry’s social media channels and download the ID app for updates on promotions that weekend and subscribe to the digital card there too!”